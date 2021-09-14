 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Santa Rosa - $589,000

Don't miss this perfectly located Rincon Valley home within walking distance to top-rated schools, community park, shopping and more. There is so much to love! Enjoy a fantastic floorplan with 2 bedrooms and a full bath on the main level, a sophisticated and spacious master suite with designer bathroom, two closets and private deck, and modern updates throughout including newer windows, upgraded bathrooms, stainless steel appliances, fresh paint and carpet. Outdoors, there is room for gardening, pets, and pool... The oversized, level back yard features patio and decks and space to entertain a crowd. This lovely home is quiet, private and move-in ready!

