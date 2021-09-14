 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Santa Rosa - $665,000

Welcome to Monticello Ct. NEW CONSTRUCTION, single story, cul-de-sac location, open floor plan beautifully appointed with custom cabinets, quartz counters, stainless appliances, Milgard windows, wood floors, designer tile work in baths, Kohler plumbing fixtures, tankless water heater, and so much more. A must see!

