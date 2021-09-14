3 Bedroom Home in Santa Rosa - $670,000

Enjoy great bird watching right in your own backyard! You will be amazed at how private this country home at the end of a cul-de-sac is! It feels worlds away but is conveniently located between Santa Rosa and Sebastopol for easy access to both (Raley's Town Center on Fulton is only 5 minutes)! Three bedrooms, hallway and living room have original oak hardwood flooring beautifully cared for. The living room was converted to a dance studio but could easily be changed back. The master bedroom/bath with a separate entrance in back has been a permitted vacation rental for several years, earning nearly 20K in 2018. Native drought tolerant low maintenance landscaping, with magnificent Valley Oak trees all around, beautiful ferns, plus planter beds for gardening! With a mix of updating in the kitchen & laundry, combined with the sturdy original 1963 features, you have the opportunity to create your own finishing touches! Don't miss this opportunity - come see for yourself!