3 Bedroom Home in Santa Rosa - $8,000

This gated estate is a garden paradise within Shiloh Estates. The Mediterranean villa sits on 8 private acres among extensive gardens with stunning views from multiple terraces and loggia. The 26 foot high octagon tower serves as the central point of the home showcasing attention to elegant architectural details, many arched doorways, and marble flooring. European charm abounds in the living and dining rooms, library and sunroom/conservatory. There is a minimum 6 month lease term.