 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Sonoma - $399,998

3 Bedroom Home in Sonoma - $399,998

3 Bedroom Home in Sonoma - $399,998

Contractors Special w/ Instant Equity!! Unbelievable Price! Great Opportunity for Investors, Contractors or First Time Home Buyers. Hurry it Wont't Last Long at this Low, Low, Price. A Spacious Property that requires a little work for Big, Big Profits. Don't miss this Golden Opportunity for a Fantastic Deal in a Wonderful Neighborhood.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News