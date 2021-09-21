3 Bedroom Home in Sonoma - $4,750,000

Luxurious country home with international flair in prestigious George Ranch. This single level contemporary home flows seamlessly allowing easy movement between outdoor beauty and interior elegancethe epitome of Wine Country living. Open the rustic antique door and be welcomed by the stunning open-air courtyard and the gentle sound of water as it spills over a bronze Lotus Bowl infinity fountain. Be tempted to walk into the courtyard and simply sit to absorb the peaceful fresh air and listen to the fountain. French style windows surrounding the courtyard fills the house with lovely amber sunlight maintaining a bright home throughout the day. Glazed roof tiles imported from Japan give the courtyard just a touch of Asian serenity. The home's layout captures striking views in the three most important living spaces: living room, kitchen and primary bedroom. Come home to the Wine Country.