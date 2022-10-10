Spectacular opportunity to live in a country setting located in St. Helena/Deer Park district. Home has been loved and cared for. Great for family gatherings, or to raise a family. Ck w county 4 the ability to construct an ADU, over half an acre. Room for several vehicles if owning your own business working fron home, or Hobby Vineyard.
3 Bedroom Home in St. Helena - $1,070,000
