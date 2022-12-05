3 Bedroom Home in St. Helena - $1,084,000

Charming historical Normandy-style home preserving Americana. Located in one of Saint Helena's desired neighborhoods. The property was once part of an old chicken farm and housed a water tower that was a stop to service the old railway prior to its relocation. The home was gutted in 2008-2009 and now features dual paned windows, tile and laminate floors, updated appliances, kitchen with granite countertops, a walk-in closet in the primary downstairs bedroom, a tankless hot water heater, Glass French doors, custom built-in cabinetry, tons of storage and there is even a shower with a steam and massager feature! In addition, an underground basement could be perfect as a wine cellar or a canning facility for the homemaker. The backyard has a covered patio, fig and plum tree, room for RV parking or whatever else your little heart desires. The 2-car garage w open rafters plus the additional area in the back could be constructed as an ADU. Make that your guest house and rent the Main house for added income. An ideal location; close to downtown, restaurants, wineries, and specialty shops. Only a stone's throw from the infamous Culinary Institution! A property not to be missed!