3 Bedroom Home in St. Helena - $1,095,000

3 Bedroom Home in St. Helena - $1,095,000

Spectacular opportunity to live in a country setting located in St. Helena/Deer Park district. Home has been loved and cared for. Great for family gatherings, or to raise a family. Ck w county 4 the ability to construct an ADU, over half an acre. A small beautiful stream runs through the property. Located substantially off the road with a great backdrop.

