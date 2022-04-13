 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in St. Helena - $1,125,000

This charming home was once a water tower! It is a 3 bedrooms & 2.5 bath home that sits on a private country lane only minutes from downtown St. Helena. Built in 1900 as a water tower, this charming two-story home retains many of its original features including a living room and bedroom with slant walls and soaring ceilings. The entire home has been remodeled and updated including hardwood floors and bright & light spaces throughout. It is super clean and well maintained. The lot is approximately 0.25 acre, including a large private backyard with a metal fountain, and beautiful mature oak trees. It also has a detached single car garage and a shed on the property. The property sits on a knoll with views of the Napa Valley in the distance. If you are looking for a special property with a lot of character, privacy and charm, in St. Helena, this is the place for you!

