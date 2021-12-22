This charming historic home (3 bedrooms & 2.5 baths), sits on a private country lane only minutes from excellent St. Helena restaurants and stores. Built in 1900 as a water tower, this charming two-story home retains many of its original features including a living room and bedroom with slant walls and soaring ceilings. The entire home has been remodeled and updated including hardwood floors and bright & light spaces throughout. It is super clean and well maintained. The lot is approximately acre, including a large private backyard with a metal fountain, and beautiful mature oak trees. It also has a detached single car garage and a shed on the property. The property sits on a knoll with views of the Napa Valley in the distance. If you are looking for a special property with a lot of character, privacy and charm, in St. Helena, this is the place for you!
3 Bedroom Home in St. Helena - $1,149,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Crystal McCarthy, 37, was last heard from Monday night, according to Napa Police.
No signs of McCarthy were found during a river search Sunday from Kennedy Park north to downtown Napa, according to police.
Fire broke out inside a mobile home at the Napa Valley Manor Sunday morning, injuring two people inside, according to Napa Fire.
Napa Police announced the arrests of two men early Monday morning on felony firearm allegations.
A man found guilty by a jury of sexual assault in Napa County has been sentenced to life at state prison.
The wreck occurred Wednesday after a southbound car crossed into the northbound lane, CHP reported.
St. John's Lutheran School student Charlotte Bevan stole the show this month at the 2021 Fox Nation Patriot Awards, where she recited her winning essay and was surprised with the Young Patriot Award.
Napa County has its first reported case of Omicron.
Napa County continues searching for affordable housing sites to meet state mandates, with sites in such places as Silverado and Carneros on the table.
WARNING: Audio and video recordings of the Oct. 6 incident in which Jeremy Vellenoweth was fatally shot by Napa Police contain profanity. Reader discretion is advised.