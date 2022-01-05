Come see this Victorian charmer in St. Helena! This beautiful 3 bedroom home is situated on nearly 1 acre and has more than 1800 square feet of living space. Just minutes from downtown where you can enjoy wine tasting, fine dining, and shopping at all of the boutiques. If relaxation is your thing, head over to the pool for some fun in the sun while enjoying the privacy of your own backyard. Also included is a detached 1 bedroom / 1 bathroom cottage plus a detached shop with an upstairs bonus room that you can use as an office, art studio, game, or meditation room. Don't let this one getaway!
3 Bedroom Home in St. Helena - $1,190,000
