3 Bedroom Home in St. Helena - $1,199,000

What a great opportunity to restore your own Craftsman style home in Napa Valley! Just a five minute drive to St. Helena, this lovely home abounds with charm and is ready for your personal touches. The main house has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms and the addition has a large bedroom and adjoining bath that would make a terrific suite. The kitchen features a vintage stove and built-in cabinets. Original wood windows and fir floors. The front porch is just waiting for your rocking chairs! Check out the virtual staging for renovation ideas. The lot is almost an acre with an old converted hay barn and small garage. Looking down at Canyon Creek, you can hear the water running almost year round. This a great opportunity for someone who wants lots of room and proximity to town.