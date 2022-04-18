Fabulous new look to this spacious St. Helena condo located just a few blocks to downtown. All surfaces have been updated along with new flooring, LED lighting, paint, electric fireplace, quartz counters, sinks, fixtures, Induction Range, Microwave and Dishwasher and all new hardware. New windows where needed, roof clearance & other repairs completed. Convenient ground floor bedroom with adjacent full bath is great for guest privacy. The Laundry room comes equipped with appliances and a large storage closet. Sunny kitchen with breakfast area. Spacious Formal dining room. The Living room has a dramatic towering ceiling and a new electric fireplace with stacked stone surround. The upper floor holds the Primary bedroom with an attached balcony, large walk-in closet and sparkling new bath with a walk in shower. The third bedroom has its own new bath with new tub surround just adjacent. Beautiful, well maintained complex with a lovely pool in the heart of Napa Valley's most desired city
3 Bedroom Home in St. Helena - $1,199,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Napa sheriff's candidate Jon Crawford received $500,000 settlement following departure from undersheriff job in 2021
Crawford described the settlement as resulting from his termination after running for sheriff, a claim disputed by former Sheriff John Robertson.
Napa police arrested a man for suspected elder abuse Thursday after his parents reported he'd threatened their lives. The man, who had multiple firearms, was arrested at his home after an hour of negotiations.
Alex Slarve, owner of Slarve Construction, has just about finished up a city of Napa home that will operate entirely with solar power and batteries, and has no connection to the PG&E power grid.
City of Napa Highway 29 undercrossing planned among other infrastructure projects for next fiscal year
City of Napa infrastructure projects planned for the next fiscal year include an undercrossing under Highway 29, repairing the Buhman Park Creek bank, park furnishing repairs and much more.
Joel Gott recently acquired the former That Pizza Place on Spring Street, just steps from the Station, and plans to start serving up pizza and salad in late April or early May.
Trade groups estimate that about four dozen local wineries have been sued, with an overwhelming majority of the lawsuits coming from a single plaintiff.
Authorities shut down Redwood Road in north Napa after a truck overturned Wednesday afternoon, according to the Napa County Sheriff’s Office.
Actor G. Larry Butler grew up in Calistoga and has been in 231 films, playing alongside such stars as Julia Roberts, Sean Penn, and Adrien Brody.
Negotiators and a SWAT team safely removed a family from a Via Pesaro residence with no injuries, according to authorities.
The motorcycle struck the truck, and the motorcyclist and passenger were thrown from the bike.