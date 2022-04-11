3 Bedroom Home in St. Helena - $1,250,000

Fabulous new look to this spacious St. Helena condo located just a few blocks to downtown. All surfaces have been updated along with new flooring, LED lighting, paint, electric fireplace, quartz counters, sinks, fixtures, Induction Range, Microwave and Dishwasher and all new hardware. New windows where needed, roof clearance & other repairs completed. Convenient ground floor bedroom with adjacent full bath is great for guest privacy. The Laundry room comes equipped with appliances and a large storage closet. Sunny kitchen with breakfast area. Spacious Formal dining room. The Living room has a dramatic towering ceiling and a new electric fireplace with stacked stone surround. The upper floor holds the Primary bedroom with an attached balcony, large walk-in closet and sparkling new bath with a walk in shower. The third bedroom has its own new bath with new tub surround just adjacent. Beautiful, well maintained complex with a lovely pool in the heart of Napa Valley's most desired city