 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in St. Helena - $1,250,000

3 Bedroom Home in St. Helena - $1,250,000

St. Helena home with western views and backing to a vineyard. Low maintenance hedged front yard. Pergola covered backyard patio, BBQ area and vine covered garden shed. Large living room with wood burning fireplace and vaulted ceiling. Separate dining area off the galley kitchen. Great location from which to enjoy all that the Napa Valley wine country has to offer.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News