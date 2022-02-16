3 Bedroom Home in St. Helena - $1,395,000

A piece of St. Helena's history! Renovated/Updated/Upgraded, a true Napa Valley farmhouse! 924 Pope is a piece of St. Helena's history. In 1996, 924 Pope, the Jacob Meily farmhouse, was saved from demolition by 2 local community leaders. The two story farmhouse, adjacent barn/wooden winery building (which is still standing and belongs to the city of St. Helena) and vineyard were slated to be demolished to make way for the Signorelli subdivision. In the 1880's the farmhouse was built by Jacob Meily, an early St. Helena settler. The Signorelli family purchased the property in 1918 and in 1990 sold the property and adjoining lands to a developer. The farmhouse was moved from its location in the middle of the planned Signorelli subdivision to its current location next to the Sulphur Springs Creek Renovated/remodeled & upgraded, combining modern elements with period details, this very special home is 2 level blocks to downtown shops, restaurants, and parks.