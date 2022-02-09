A piece of St. Helena's history! Renovated/Updated/Upgraded, a true Napa Valley farmhouse! 924 Pope is a piece of St. Helena's history. In 1996, 924 Pope, the Jacob Meily farmhouse, was saved from demolition by 2 local community leaders. The two story farmhouse, adjacent barn/wooden winery building (which is still standing and belongs to the city of St. Helena) and vineyard were slated to be demolished to make way for the Signorelli subdivision. In the 1880's the farmhouse was built by Jacob Meily, an early St. Helena settler. The Signorelli family purchased the property in 1918 and in 1990 sold the property and adjoining lands to a developer. The farmhouse was moved from its location in the middle of the planned Signorelli subdivision to its current location next to the Sulphur Springs Creek Renovated/remodeled & upgraded, combining modern elements with period details, this very special home is 2 level blocks to downtown shops, restaurants, and parks.
3 Bedroom Home in St. Helena - $1,500,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
David La Rochelle's house burned in the 2017 Atlas Fire. He determined his new house will fare better.
The case arose from an April 2021 complaint filed by the 17-year-old girl’s mother, who has since separated from her husband, Napa Police reported.
The group Save the Family Farms secured a key recommendation for its idea of having "micro-wineries" in Napa County.
Napa Police arrested a 26-year-old man Thursday after he brandished a gun at a person and vandalized the victim’s vehicle, the department said.
Napa Valley's Silverado Resort and Spa sold for $62.4 million: New owners based in Colorado, New York City
Napa’s famed Silverado Resort and Spa sold for $62.4 million to Colorado, New York groups.
A dispute between cousins led to a stabbing and the arrest of a 23-year-old Napa man Wednesday night, according to Napa Police.
The mishap resulted in a vehicle smashing into a Soscol Avenue showroom, but no injuries were reported, according to police and dealer staff.
The Jan. 28 death was Napa County's second in as many days to result from the coronavirus, a county spokesperson said Thursday.
Napa’s historic Borreo building is for sale, or lease. Asking price? More than $5 million.
Paul Franson checks out the newly opened Los Agaves restaurant in Napa.