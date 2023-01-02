 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in St. Helena - $1,585,000

Charming Napa Valley Wine Country Get Away! 3 Bed, 2 Bath Home features Vines, Pool(Solar), Spa, Wine Cave, Outdoor BBQ, Wine View Deck, Private Space, Fruit Trees & Shop, Storage & Cold Storage. Attached 2 car garage with interior access and additional 3 car carport. Home operates on owned Solar Panels. Private Grapevine & Fruit Tree lined Driveway welcomes you to your adventure! Winemaking equipment! Grapes, 400 vines total = Zinfandel, Cabernet, Sauvignon Blanc. Fruit Trees = pear, apples, peaches, cherries & plums, 4 citrus trees!

