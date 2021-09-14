3 Bedroom Home in St. Helena - $1,695,000

A distinguished circa 1912 single-story farmhouse located on one of the most coveted streets on the west side of St. Helena. Stockton Street is loved for its close location to downtown and known for its elegantly restored homes. A graceful vintage home that abounds with personality - full of old-world charm, character, & modern updates. An inviting front porch, high ceilings, wood floors throughout, elegant living room with high windows, formal dining room, spacious country kitchen, sunny breakfast nook, & the beautiful grounds have matured trees & seasonal flowers. Imagine the possibilities - potential to expand the square footage & create additional outdoor living space. Unprecedented location, just three blocks from downtown St. Helena.