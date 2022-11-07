3 Bedroom Home in St. Helena - $1,795,000

Tucked on a quiet tree lined street you'll find this beautiful home in the heart of the Napa Valley. Pristine and move in ready with glowing wood floors, newer carpet, and plantation shutters throughout. The large open living room with fireplace, open dining area and vaulted ceiling gives you a feeling of refreshing space. The kitchen/family great room will be the focal point of great entertaining. So light & spacious with vaulted ceilings and walls of windows overlooking the backyard. Gorgeous white quartz island and counters, glass subway tile backsplash, 5 burner gas cooktop range, built in oven, and miles of white cabinets. The family room with fireplace opens to the meticulously landscaped backyard with roses, Japanese Maple, and espaliered fruit trees along the back fence. The primary suite has vaulted ceilings & opens to the backyard. Walk-in closet, deep tub, double vanity & separate stall shower. This is your perfect Wine Country retreat.