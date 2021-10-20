3 Bedroom Home in St. Helena - $1,850,000

History meets contemporary in a one-story, simple & elegant California Craftsman a few blocks from Main St. in St. Helena's sought-after stately westside. This beautiful large corner property offers a light-filled & welcoming home with original paneled walls, hard wood floors, & architectural features from mid-1920's combine in a flowing layout that just keeps revealing. The living room opens up to a formal dining room w/French Doors leading to a covered wrap-around porch framed by Japanese Maples. The home includes 2BD/2BA along with a newly renovated large 3rd bedroom/office (500sq.ft) w/French Doors to a private garden. A country kitchen opens up to a peaceful patio and leads to a cellar (electric/water) & can be used to store your prized collection of wine. Beautiful low-maintenance gardens w/fruit trees & fig garden. Free-standing (800 sq. ft) 3-car garage with beamed ceilings ready to convert to ADU w/water/gas/electric installed. Room for a pool. Small town living at its best!~