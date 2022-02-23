Highly desirable single story with 10' ceilings throughout. Open concept and spacious living, kitchen and breakfast areas with large windows overlooking expansive back yard with black walnut trees. Room for an ADU/pool or your creative design. Located on a quiet cut de sac with beautiful homes in a convenient location close to Meily park and Main Street St. Helena.
3 Bedroom Home in St. Helena - $1,875,000
