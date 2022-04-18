3 Bedroom Home in St. Helena - $1,875,000

Light and bright spacious home in prime St. Helena west side location. This beautiful home has been well maintained and updated with high end custom details throughout, including hardwood floors, vaulted ceilings, quartz counters and two gas fireplaces. Highly desirable open concept living, kitchen and breakfast with adjacent expansive and inviting outdoor spaces. Beautifully remodeled, spacious primary bathroom with walk-in doorless shower, jetted tub, dual vanities and separate water closet. Two car detached garage is entered from private alley. Move in and start enjoying the in-town St Helena lifestyle and proximity of local restaurants, shops and tasting rooms.