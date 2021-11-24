Idyllic St. Helena farmhouse situated on a spacious corner lot in the coveted Westside of St. Helena. Charming old-world style and design mix with modern updates in this 1912 farmhouse just three blocks from downtown. Beautiful light-filled home with high ceilings, a formal dining room with built-in cabinetry, & wood floors throughout. Spacious kitchen with breakfast nook, updated bath, master with walk-in closet, office space, and beautifully landscaped grounds. A second unit sits above the garage and features a full kitchen and bath, living area and bedroom. Bonus room under second unit for additional living space/office or art studio!
3 Bedroom Home in St. Helena - $1,895,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Napa's Shackford's kitchen store is closing its retail shop and moving online.
At the annual Emeril Lagasse Foundation wine auction and gala, a bottle of wine from Coombsville sold for a whopping $1 million, with proceeds going to the foundation.
This Napa homeless community is being evicted from a longtime camp called the Bowl.
The suspect was arrested after security videos showed a man stealing from two customers while wearing the same do-rag on his head, police reported.
The wreck occurred early Saturday south of the city of Sonoma, and the driver and two passengers were hospitalized in Napa, according to CHP.
Napa County will spend up to $800,000 to stabilize a landslide and will try to bill the landowner.
The body of an unhoused man was found near the Napa Home Depot shortly before 7:30 a.m., police reported. No foul play is suspected.
A new Napa 'hangout': Barnhouse Napa Brews opens on Clinton Street.
Reports of a domestic assault inside an apartment drew law-enforcement officers to a south Napa neighborhood and closed a street, but no assau…
Wednesday's tree lighting at Veterans Memorial Park, and Saturday's downtown parade, were canceled in 2020 due to COVID-19 restrictions.