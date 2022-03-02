Idyllic St. Helena farmhouse situated on a spacious corner lot in the coveted Westside of St. Helena. Charming old-world style and design mix with modern updates in this 1912 farmhouse just three blocks from downtown. Beautiful light-filled home with high ceilings, a formal dining room with built-in cabinetry, & wood floors throughout. Spacious kitchen with breakfast nook, updated bath, master with walk-in closet, office space, and beautifully landscaped grounds. A second unit sits above the garage and features a full kitchen and bath, living area and bedroom. Bonus room under second unit for additional living space/office or art studio!
3 Bedroom Home in St. Helena - $1,895,000
