3 Bedroom Home in St. Helena - $1,925,000

Located on St. Helena's idyllic westside, this beautiful turn-of-the-century farmhouse mixes modern amenities with classic design. The home is highlighted by hardwood floors, beautiful box beam ceilings, and recently added dining room. The remodeled spacious first floor primary bedroom suite is complemented by an ensuite spa-inspired bathroom. The updated gourmet chef's kitchen is centered by a La Cornue range, an oversized quartz-topped island, soaring ceiling, and ample natural light. The second level is a perfect space for guests with two nicely sized secondary bedrooms and updated bathroom. The detached work studio is ideal for working from home or special projects. The one car garage was converted into a hobby room and shares an interior wall with the neighbor's garage. Outside spaces are highlighted by a relaxing front porch with a soothing gas fireplace, a six-person spa, gas fire pit, ironwood decks, and slate patio. Low maintenance landscaping.