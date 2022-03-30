3 Bedroom Home in St. Helena - $1,950,000

Fall back in time and in love with Madrona Blu. Recently remodeled 1000SqFt 2 bedroom/ 1 bath main home and 600 SqFt detached legal ADU with an updated bathroom and new kitchen with french doors lead to a private trellised backyard and large pool. This Historic 1932 California Bungalow marries old-world charm with modern amenities. As a result, this one-of-a-kind storybook charmer stands out. Big Chill kitchen appliances and quartz countertops complement the original style with preserved wallpaper framed to capture historical touches. Enjoy diner-style entertaining in the custom banquette and built-in bar area. The main home consists of two bedrooms and one bath. A quick stroll to the best of St. Helena's Main Street, Madrona Blu has it all. Sold turn-key for the most discerning buyer looking for a one-of-a-kind St. Helena historical gem.