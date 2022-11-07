3 Bedroom Home in St. Helena - $14,500,000

A modern statement in luxury and design. Architect Regan Bice sited this masterpiece to take advantage of 360 views which include Spring Mountain's vineyards, the Napa Valley floor, Mt. Diablo, and Mt. St. Helena. The main residence enjoys 3 en suite bedrooms, a media room with hidden bunk beds, 4 full baths, and 2 half baths. The great room, with floor-to-ceiling glass, elevates indoor-outdoor living to the extraordinary. Luxuriate in the primary suite with commanding views, a spa-like primary bath, a large walk-in closet, and private access to the offices above. The entertainment options include a game room, gym, temperate controlled wine room, bocce court, and an infinity edge pool and spa. An elevator provides access to the main living levels and garage. A private contemporary 1,073 sq. ft. guest cottage is well appointed and stands on its own in both design and comfort. When ordinary is not an option, come explore the exceptional.