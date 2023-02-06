Lovingly maintained for 26 years, this stately sanctuary rests on a tree-lined street and is ready to be handed over to its next owner. Spacious and clean, this three bedroom and two bathroom dwelling includes a formal dining room, generous living room with wood burning fireplace and large great room with built-in bookcases. Cherry hardwood floors encompass the main floor while several glass French doors lead to the back deck area. In the front of the home there is an abundance of light and unobstructed views of the eastern canyon and the prestigious Meadowood Resort. The expansive and sun-filled deck area in the backyard also captivates the western views of St. Helena. Noted features include Bay windows, detached office (possibility for guest quarters), solar panels, ample storage, two car garage with third door for a golf cart. With over a half an acre, the possibilities to create your outdoor idyllic retreat are endless. Extremely peaceful and mostly private, this oasis has the potential to be an incredible addition to the list of amazing properties in the Napa Valley.