Recently updated and adjacent to a beautiful vineyard with spectacular views of Mt. St Helena. This intown beauty provides a generous quarter-acre lot secluded at the end of a cul-de-sac. The 3-bedroom 3-bath floorplan is very comfortable with indoor and private outdoor synergies. Oak flooring, newer carpet, interior and exterior paint, stainless steel appliances, center island, and breakfast nook, wine fridge next to the pantry, newer fireplace mantels, newly designed staircase, and beautifully landscaped. This home is not to be overlooked.
3 Bedroom Home in St. Helena - $2,450,000
A 39-year-old Napa man died from injuries suffered in a single-car crash Saturday evening, police reported.
Police shut down a Napa street for an hour Wednesday while arresting two people and recovering an unlicensed rifle and ammunition, according t…
BottleRock Napa Valley will release a limited number of tickets for sale to Napa residents only on Wednesday, Dec. 7 at 10 a.m.
Napans can soon see the city’s Lighted Art Festival – the full festival, parade, projectors and all.
Napa County has chosen two firms in a bid to bring its airport — the "Skyport to the Wine Country" — into the 21st century.
Far Niente Wine Estates runs Far Niente and Nickel & Nickel wineries in Napa Valley. A new Bella Union winery is coming.
Press restaurant in St. Helena became the newest Napa Valley restaurant to receive a Michelin star.
The Napa Christmas Parade, scheduled to take place Saturday evening in downtown Napa, has been canceled due to weather.
“I could very easily walk past people and continue on my route, but I like knowing about them,” said Gordie Adams, who has carried the St. Helena mail since 1988.
The Roman Catholic Diocese of Santa Rosa plans to file for bankruptcy protection in advance of the first clergy abuse trials resulting from a three-year period that gives adult survivors of child sexual abuse in California until Dec. 31 to file civil suits related to their experiences.