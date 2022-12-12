 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in St. Helena - $2,450,000

Recently updated and adjacent to a beautiful vineyard with spectacular views of Mt. St Helena. This intown beauty provides a generous quarter-acre lot secluded at the end of a cul-de-sac. The 3-bedroom 3-bath floorplan is very comfortable with indoor and private outdoor synergies. Oak flooring, newer carpet, interior and exterior paint, stainless steel appliances, center island, and breakfast nook, wine fridge next to the pantry, newer fireplace mantels, newly designed staircase, and beautifully landscaped. This home is not to be overlooked.

