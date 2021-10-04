3 Bedroom Home in St. Helena - $2,475,000

A newly reimagined ranch style home set on a quiet cul-de-sac with a large tree-lined lot. Remodeled in 2020, this 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home spans 2,292 sq ft of ample entertaining and family living space. Wood floors warm the entry and living room spanning into the master suite, spacious guest bedrooms, and bonus room/office. Plank tile floors cool the large open plan kitchen/dining room combo featuring stainless steel Theramdor appliances, granite countertops, pendant and recessed lighting, and a large island with sink. The bright living room has large windows looking onto the lush green space and high ceilings that create an open airy atmosphere. The almost quarter acre lot features a newly constructed patio surrounding the inground pool and integrated spa, a versatile studio/shed space with electricity, and lush landscaping that provides privacy to this ideally located property minutes from downtown St Helena.