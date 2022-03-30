Napa Equestrian Estate with 12 acres planted to Cabernet Sauvignon, Sauvignon Blanc, and Sauvignon Musque. The existing home, guest unit, and trophy build site all have stunning vineyard views. 7 stall horse barn, all weather riding arena, multiple fenced and cross fenced pastures and riding trails highlight the equestrian facilities. Enjoy an afternoon at the private lake that supplies water for the vines and olive orchard. This peaceful and private ranch is just a 15 minute drive to world class dining/wineries in St Helena.
3 Bedroom Home in St. Helena - $2,490,000
