3 Bedroom Home in St. Helena - $2,549,000

This property offers everything you want in a country property, including 12 acres of vineyard (Cabernet Sauvignon, Sauvignon Blanc, and Sauvignon Musque all under contract). Substantial equestrian facilities, including a barn with 7 stalls, an all weather arena, covered hay storage, and fenced/cross-fenced pastures, etc. The olive groves include 50 Italian varietal, 14 Mission species, and 22 large Spanish varietal trees, and numerous fruit trees scatter the property. The horizontal bore spring produces water for all activities, and is stored in an onsite pond. The existing residence, and guest unit provide rental income. But, the most exciting opportunity on the property may just be the building site located on a saddle on a knoll above the Cabernet vineyard, where the flat building area offers 200 degree views north and south on Chiles Pope Valley Road and to the southeast, with panoramic views of vineyards, pastures and hills. https://vimeo.com/542931521