3 Bedroom Home in St. Helena - $2,699,000

Great New Price! Ideally located on the coveted northside of St. Helena, this impressive estate offers a combination of Napa Valley lifestyle and investment income. The 2 buildings include a 3 bed/2 bath home and 9-unit commercial building. The main residence embodies style and practical living. Designed by a famed architect of the de Young Museum, it showcases soaring ceilings and walls of glass opening to vineyard views. The beautiful kitchen features high-end appliances and a 2nd chef's kitchen/pantry. Provencale patios invite you to relax with a glass of wine. The master is a retreat with a grand bathroom featuring 2-person bathtub and rainfall shower. New windows and HVAC The grounds feature a pool pad, fruit trees and impeccable landscaping. Just down the hill, the commercial building encompasses 2 large retail/gallery spaces, kitchen and 7 offices. Ample deeded parking. See www.WineCountry-Estate.comfor virtual tour & floorplans. Also listed in MLS#22026429 in the MIXU category.