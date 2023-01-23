 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in St. Helena - $2,850,000

3 Bedroom Home in St. Helena - $2,850,000

This house will make you feel like you are living straight out of a home from the Restoration Hardware catalog! It is three bedrooms, two bathrooms, a comfortable floor plan and a relaxing pool in the garden. From the welcoming outside style, you enter into a comfortable family room and then stroll right into a spacious, chef's kitchen that provides room for family and friends to all be involved with mealtime activities before relaxing outside. There are tenants until 09.30.2022 - all showings are subject to Tenants' consent.

View More

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Mothers Tacos opens Friday in Napa

Mothers Tacos opens Friday in Napa

Should anyone wonder if there is an appetite for high-quality, fast casual food in Napa, the answer was evident in the people lining up amid wild rainstorms to try out two new dining spots in Napa, Mothers Tacos and Super Duper Burgers.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News