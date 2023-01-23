This house will make you feel like you are living straight out of a home from the Restoration Hardware catalog! It is three bedrooms, two bathrooms, a comfortable floor plan and a relaxing pool in the garden. From the welcoming outside style, you enter into a comfortable family room and then stroll right into a spacious, chef's kitchen that provides room for family and friends to all be involved with mealtime activities before relaxing outside. There are tenants until 09.30.2022 - all showings are subject to Tenants' consent.
3 Bedroom Home in St. Helena - $2,850,000
