3 Bedroom Home in St. Helena - $3,250,000

Experience a magical Napa Valley lifestyle in this stunning contemporary estate just 5 minutes from downtown St. Helena & walking distance to Meadowood resort. Uniquely positioned to capture expansive mountain vistas & mesmerizing vineyard panoramas. This sophisticated modern architectural home is designed with spatial relationships for indoor & outdoor living - natural light-filled rooms, soaring ceilings, floor-to-ceiling glass walls provide a transparent division between indoor & outdoor living. Expansive living room that opens out to a terrace overlooking panoramic views, floor-to-ceiling stone fireplace, stunning natural stone floors throughout, luxurious master suite with private terrace, sparkling pool, outdoor shower, art studio, wine room plus two built-in wine refrigerators, & ultimate modern chef's kitchen equipped to the highest gourmet standards. This modern home offers elegant simplicity & architectural excellence in every detail to enjoy the best of Napa Valley living.