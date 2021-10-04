Experience a magical Napa Valley lifestyle in this stunning contemporary estate just 5 minutes from downtown St. Helena & walking distance to Meadowood resort. Uniquely positioned to capture expansive mountain vistas & mesmerizing vineyard panoramas. This sophisticated modern architectural home is designed with spatial relationships for indoor & outdoor living - natural light-filled rooms, soaring ceilings, floor-to-ceiling glass walls provide a transparent division between indoor & outdoor living. Expansive living room that opens out to a terrace overlooking panoramic views, floor-to-ceiling stone fireplace, stunning natural stone floors throughout, luxurious master suite with private terrace, sparkling pool, outdoor shower, art studio, wine room plus two built-in wine refrigerators, & ultimate modern chef's kitchen equipped to the highest gourmet standards. This modern home offers elegant simplicity & architectural excellence in every detail to enjoy the best of Napa Valley living.
3 Bedroom Home in St. Helena - $3,250,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Here's a milestone in my Napa 1970s subdivision neighborhood — a home sold for a million dollars.
Soscol Square drive-thru proposal heads to Napa City Council following appeal over greenhouse gas emissions
- Updated
An environmental group says one more drive-thru is one too many.
- Updated
- 4 min to read
Check out downtown Napa's newest "luxury inn" — the McClelland House. Rates range from $499 to $989 a night.
- Updated
A lane-splitting motorcyclist clipped the side-view mirror of a pickup truck, causing motorbike and rider to hit the pavement, CHP reported.
- Updated
The 26-year-old Redding man was jailed on suspicion of resisting arrest and trying to take a law enforcement vehicle, according to the sheriff's office.
- Updated
A resident of Rutherford was the 97th person in Napa County to die after contracting the coronavirus, officials announced Tuesday afternoon.
- Updated
A painting incident Tuesday afternoon in Napa resulted in a felony vandalism allegation against a 45-year-old man, police reported.
- Updated
Another dose of celebration and normalcy returned to Napa on Saturday, in the form of copious barbecue and blues in the heart of downtown.
- Updated
A new Napa Valley Distillery cocktail bar and tasting room is headed to downtown Napa.
- Updated
Yountville postmaster bids goodbye to "the post office from heaven."