Spacious and comfortable home with stunning views and just minutes from downtown St. Helena. Towering ceilings give this wonderful home a grand but still casual feeling. Located on 6.21 acres creates privacy but still part of a neighborhood with like kind homes. The well appointed kitchen is open to a family room with fireplace and doors to the expansive deck. The formal dining room adjoins the kitchen but also opens outdoors to views over downtown St. Helena. The formal living room with elegant fireplace and soaring ceilings leads to an executive office. Down the wide staircase are two guest suites and a large primary suite with spacious his/hers bath, all opening to the lush outdoors. A wine room, large laundry room with storage room as well as bonus room for hobbies complete the lower level
3 Bedroom Home in St. Helena - $3,850,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Napa Valley's Silverado Resort and Spa sold for $62.4 million: New owners based in Colorado, New York City
Napa’s famed Silverado Resort and Spa sold for $62.4 million to Colorado, New York groups.
David La Rochelle's house burned in the 2017 Atlas Fire. He determined his new house will fare better.
The case arose from an April 2021 complaint filed by the 17-year-old girl’s mother, who has since separated from her husband, Napa Police reported.
The group Save the Family Farms secured a key recommendation for its idea of having "micro-wineries" in Napa County.
Napa Police arrested a 26-year-old man Thursday after he brandished a gun at a person and vandalized the victim’s vehicle, the department said.
A dispute between cousins led to a stabbing and the arrest of a 23-year-old Napa man Wednesday night, according to Napa Police.
The mishap resulted in a vehicle smashing into a Soscol Avenue showroom, but no injuries were reported, according to police and dealer staff.
The Jan. 28 death was Napa County's second in as many days to result from the coronavirus, a county spokesperson said Thursday.
A 38-year-old Napa man was arrested Monday on a felony drunken driving allegation after back-to-back crashes on Pine Street, police reported.
Jose Hernandez, 29, was arrested in August 2020 on suspicion of abusing a female relative, according to authorities.