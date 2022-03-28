New co-ownership opportunity: Own 1/8 of this professionally managed, turnkey home. This 3BR, 2BA home is all about contrasts. The newly built home has a modern sensibility but sits easily in historic St. Helena. Its white vertical siding contrasts beautifully with the black roof and black-clad windows and doors. The striking scheme continues inside, w/clean white walls highlighted as a backdrop for matte black fixtures. The bright open-plan dining room and kitchen space is a show-stopper, w/a soaring ceiling and gas fireplace. The gourmet kitchen includes an eating and prep island w/ waterfall sides. A few steps down reveals an elegant living room w/a fireplace and doors to the back patio and garden. The backyard space includes a covered area for grilling & plenty of places to lounge by the pool. The cool, contemporary styling continues into the master suite and two guest rooms, with black windows framing garden views. The home comes fully furnished and professionally decorated.
3 Bedroom Home in St. Helena - $418,000
