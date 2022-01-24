 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in St. Helena - $5,850,000

Napa valley lifestyle property. This 8 acre valley floor property offers great amenities including 2 1/2 acres of Prime Cabernet vineyard, open floor plan 3 bedroom home with large pool. A separate 3400 sq ft accessory building with guest unit or private office and lots of room for the home wine maker or hobbyist. Additional 4 acres for further vineyard development. Very private with landscaping and sycamore trees to provide the best of the Napa Valley lifestyle. Located just a few minutes north of St. Helena with all the great restaurants and shops.

