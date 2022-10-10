3 Bedroom Home in St. Helena - $7,750,000

This stylish and sophisticated wine country compound located in Napa Valley's prestigious Rutherford wine appellation, offers relaxed resort-like living within an idyllic setting offering dramatic views and income from its 2.6 +/- acre Cabernet Sauvignon vineyard. The property, sited on 5.68 +/- acres within a lush Mediterranean landscape, showcases an Erin Martin designed main residence, guest house, fabulous party barn and art studio. The main home, inspired by rammed earth luminary, David Easton, enjoys a smart floor plan with spacious first floor primary suite, and a fabulous living room that opens to a wrap-around veranda, azure pool, hot tub, and expansive lawn. The one-of-a kind circa 1900 party barn, reimagined by Howard Backen, features magnificent barn doors, areas for large scale entertaining, a spacious wine storage room and 4-car garage. Charming guest house with lofty great room and private patio, plus an original milk barn repurposed as an art studio, workshop or gym.