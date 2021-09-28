Spectacular iconic St. Helena estate of historic and architectural significance on one-half in-town acre and comprising multiple structures. Wooden gates open to a stone fountain and olive Alle. A flagstone pathway leads past a craftsman structure housing 3-car garage and full apartment above. The main residence is the 1890s Esmerelda Winery stone building redesigned in 2007 by Fisher Weisman. Down a cozy library with fireplace and coffered ceiling, Great Room with vaulted ceiling and solid walnut and antique mirrored fireplace, large dining room, and chef's kitchen with limed walnut millwork and white marble counters. Up are two bedrooms and large bath with walnut cabinets, brown marble, and large double shower incorporating the original stone wall. The rear gardened courtyard is anchored by a dark-plastered pool surrounded by built-in BBQ, dining area, fireplace, Bocce court, and pool house w/ full bath, partial kitchen, large fireplace, and wine cellar. Private well on property.
3 Bedroom Home in St. Helena - $8,159,000
