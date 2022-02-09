1908 farmhouse in downtown St. Helena looking for a new owner to bring it back to life. Situated just two blocks to downtown, and located on a corner lot with just over .26 acres, there is plenty of yard for a second unit (ADU), pool, or gardens. Home has been vacant for 10+ years and is currently not habitable due to the condition of the interior. Owner started a remodel project but it was never completed and would be considered in the demolition phase. Conventional financing most likely will not be an option. Owner did lift the house and added a new foundation. Basement space is considered unconditioned space but very useful as a workshop, hobby room, or wine storage. Truly a contractors special.
3 Bedroom Home in St. Helena - $850,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
David La Rochelle's house burned in the 2017 Atlas Fire. He determined his new house will fare better.
The case arose from an April 2021 complaint filed by the 17-year-old girl’s mother, who has since separated from her husband, Napa Police reported.
The group Save the Family Farms secured a key recommendation for its idea of having "micro-wineries" in Napa County.
Napa Police arrested a 26-year-old man Thursday after he brandished a gun at a person and vandalized the victim’s vehicle, the department said.
Napa Valley's Silverado Resort and Spa sold for $62.4 million: New owners based in Colorado, New York City
Napa’s famed Silverado Resort and Spa sold for $62.4 million to Colorado, New York groups.
A dispute between cousins led to a stabbing and the arrest of a 23-year-old Napa man Wednesday night, according to Napa Police.
The mishap resulted in a vehicle smashing into a Soscol Avenue showroom, but no injuries were reported, according to police and dealer staff.
The Jan. 28 death was Napa County's second in as many days to result from the coronavirus, a county spokesperson said Thursday.
Napa’s historic Borreo building is for sale, or lease. Asking price? More than $5 million.
Paul Franson checks out the newly opened Los Agaves restaurant in Napa.