3 Bedroom Home in St. Helena - $850,000

1908 farmhouse in downtown St. Helena looking for a new owner to bring it back to life. Situated just two blocks to downtown, and located on a corner lot with just over .26 acres, there is plenty of yard for a second unit (ADU), pool, or gardens. Home has been vacant for 10+ years and is currently not habitable due to the condition of the interior. Owner started a remodel project but it was never completed and would be considered in the demolition phase. Conventional financing most likely will not be an option. Owner did lift the house and added a new foundation. Basement space is considered unconditioned space but very useful as a workshop, hobby room, or wine storage. Truly a contractors special.