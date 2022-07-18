3 Bedroom Home in St. Helena - $995,000

If you are looking for a special property with a lot of character, privacy and charm, and ideal for home office with high speed internet available, this is the place for you! This home lives as a 3 bedroom & 2.5 bath home and sits on a private country lane only minutes from downtown St. Helena. Originally a water tower, this charming two-story home has a living room with soaring ceilings, dining room that opens to kitchen with views of backyard. The master bedroom, walk in closet and ensuite bath are on the first floor. Upstairs there are 2 Rooms and 1/2 bath. The home has been remodeled and updated including hardwood floors and bright & light spaces throughout. It is super clean and well maintained. The lot is approximately 0.25 acre, including a large private backyard with a metal fountain, and beautiful mature oak trees. It also has a detached single car garage and a shed on the property. The property sits on a knoll with views of the Napa Valley in the distance.