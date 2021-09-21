The forgotten past has come alive in the offering of one of Tiburon's most historic homes,the iconic Northern Pacific Railroad's 'Red Barn'.The 'Barn' was the records office for the railroad,built in 1908. Years later the 'Barn' became the office of renowned architect Charles Warren Callister.This dramatic design features volume ceilings,interesting wood and window detail and picturesque views of the bay and Belvedere Island.The 'Barn' is mostly in its original state offering approximately 2735 sqft of living space comprised of an oversized barn style great room,(2)office areas,loft style den, 1 1/2 bathrooms,two bedrooms,a kitchen,and a laundry room. This Old Town Tiburon location is only 2 blocks to the waterfront,Tiburon and Angel Island ferry service,and charming downtown Tiburon's waterfront restaurants and boutique shops.
3 Bedroom Home in Tiburon - $2,477,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
A domestic disturbance Saturday resulted in the arrest of a Napa County man on suspicion of rape and kidnapping, according to Napa Police.
No solace for Napa family’s loss: DUI crash on Browns Valley Road claimed life of brother, son, friend
- Updated
Napan Michael Patland continues to mourn the loss of his brother in a DUI crash while the man responsible faces his sentencing for his crime.
- Updated
Napa police had a southeast neighborhood shelter-in-place after officers heard possible gunshots Thursday evening.
- Updated
Jean-Charles Boisset and Gina Gallo-Boisset have acquired the Ink House south of St. Helena.
- Updated
Meadowood resort in Napa Valley is working with county supervisors on a plan to recover from the 2020 Glass Fire.
- Updated
Napa County Sheriff's officers at Lake Berryessa made two arrests after finding heroin and a loaded rifle.
Providence Queen of the Valley nurses battle burnout and staffing shortages amid persisting pandemic
- Updated
Providence Queen of the Valley nurses, like many across the nation, are battling burnout and staffing shortages 19 months into the COVID-19 pandemic.
- Updated
Cannabis emulsions are infiltrating the wine game, offering CBD and THC benefits without a hangover.
Algae responsible for potentially strange odors and tastes in water as city of Napa switches to Lake Hennessey as primary water source
- Updated
Natural annual growth of algae in Lake Hennessy leaves a small, but detectable, odor in the drinking water, Napa officials say.
- Updated
Authorities say a body discovered Sunday in Wyoming is believed to be Gabrielle "Gabby" Petito.