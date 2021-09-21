3 Bedroom Home in Tiburon - $2,477,000

The forgotten past has come alive in the offering of one of Tiburon's most historic homes,the iconic Northern Pacific Railroad's 'Red Barn'.The 'Barn' was the records office for the railroad,built in 1908. Years later the 'Barn' became the office of renowned architect Charles Warren Callister.This dramatic design features volume ceilings,interesting wood and window detail and picturesque views of the bay and Belvedere Island.The 'Barn' is mostly in its original state offering approximately 2735 sqft of living space comprised of an oversized barn style great room,(2)office areas,loft style den, 1 1/2 bathrooms,two bedrooms,a kitchen,and a laundry room. This Old Town Tiburon location is only 2 blocks to the waterfront,Tiburon and Angel Island ferry service,and charming downtown Tiburon's waterfront restaurants and boutique shops.