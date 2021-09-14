 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Vacaville - $360,000

HOT NEW PRICE..Simply-an adorable home, & YES HONEY, in the Travis School district! Remodeled kitchen with granite counter-tops, stainless steel appliances, large stainless sink, full granite back splash, plus a 5 gas burner stove cook top. Ceiling fans in every room. Beautiful laminate flooring in kitchen & living area.

