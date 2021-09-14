 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Vacaville - $397,000

3 Bedroom Home in Vacaville - $397,000

3 Bedroom Home in Vacaville - $397,000

This spacious and upgraded property is situated at the exclusive to 55 years and older Leisure Town community. With the owners originally planned to retire here, they replaced the floor with water proof engineered wood flooring, replaced the garage door with one made of steel with windows and insulation, redone the sidewalk, painted the interior, installed new ceiling fans, put new bathroom sinks, installed hanging shelf in the kitchen, and put a shed with skylight. This property is nearby shops, restaurants, hospital,and outlet mall. Don't miss this opportunity!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News