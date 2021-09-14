3 Bedroom Home in Vacaville - $397,000

This spacious and upgraded property is situated at the exclusive to 55 years and older Leisure Town community. With the owners originally planned to retire here, they replaced the floor with water proof engineered wood flooring, replaced the garage door with one made of steel with windows and insulation, redone the sidewalk, painted the interior, installed new ceiling fans, put new bathroom sinks, installed hanging shelf in the kitchen, and put a shed with skylight. This property is nearby shops, restaurants, hospital,and outlet mall. Don't miss this opportunity!