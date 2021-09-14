3 Bedroom Home in Vacaville - $520,000

True pride of ownership in this gorgeous 3 bedroom 2.5 bath approx. 1999 sq ft. home. This stunning home features open concept living, spacious kitchen with oversized island, gas stove, pantry, beautiful backsplash, upstairs loft and laundry room, wonderful master suite with shower and soaking tub, backyard patio, extra long driveway for parking and so much more. All ready for the new homeowner.