 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Vacaville - $520,000

3 Bedroom Home in Vacaville - $520,000

3 Bedroom Home in Vacaville - $520,000

True pride of ownership in this gorgeous 3 bedroom 2.5 bath approx. 1999 sq ft. home. This stunning home features open concept living, spacious kitchen with oversized island, gas stove, pantry, beautiful backsplash, upstairs loft and laundry room, wonderful master suite with shower and soaking tub, backyard patio, extra long driveway for parking and so much more. All ready for the new homeowner.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News