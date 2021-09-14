 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Vallejo - $409,000

Turn-key ready to move in. Perfect for first time home buyers. This property features three bedrooms and two baths, comes with a NEW roof, updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, NEW flooring and NEW landscaping in front yard. Move right in and unpack. Centrally located and easy freeway access to Hwy 80, 37 and 29. Minutes to Discovery Kingdom, schools, shopping, dining, golfing not to mention footsteps away from Sutter Solano Medical Center.

