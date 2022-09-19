3 Bedroom Home in Yountville - $1,749,000

NEW PRICE: Attention: Builders, Contractors, Real Estate Investors, Visionaries. Here is an opportunity to create a dream home in the'' Heart of Napa Valley. This Yountville home offers 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, high ceiling, spacious kitchen on a deep lot with mature trees. Per the Seller, this home was rebuilt in 1992-1993. No subdivision. No HOA. There is room for a pool or a Accessory Dwelling Unit ( ADU). Property is in need of TLC. How would you make this your Yountville home? Remodel or Rebuild?